Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

