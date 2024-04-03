Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,836 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $71.70.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

