Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 443 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

