Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 648 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 985 shares of the company's stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE HCA opened at $329.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.88. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $334.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. HCA Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $789,470.44. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

