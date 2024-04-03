Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,027,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,228,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $312.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.92 and a 200 day moving average of $269.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.45.

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

