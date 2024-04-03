Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,721 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 454.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,412 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

