Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.41. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.