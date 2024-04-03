Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,672,000 after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,825 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $285.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $221.31 and a 1-year high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

