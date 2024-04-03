Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,434,498 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 25.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Global Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Global Partners stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.45. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

