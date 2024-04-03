Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,831,000 after acquiring an additional 115,138 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.