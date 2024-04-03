Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Parkland alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PKI

Parkland Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The stock has a market cap of C$7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.29. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$30.29 and a 1 year high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.3006886 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 53.23%.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$328,125.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$328,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Insiders have sold 42,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,999 in the last 90 days. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.