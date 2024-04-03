Paul Griscom Sells 522 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Griscom sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $10,252.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Griscom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Paul Griscom sold 340 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $6,898.60.

On Friday, March 22nd, Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 2.15. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

