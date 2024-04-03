Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $122.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.57.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

