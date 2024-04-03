PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,144 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

