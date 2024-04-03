Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,062 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after buying an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average of $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $473.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.47.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

