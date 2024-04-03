PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 5,078 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 345.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 86.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $52,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,971.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

