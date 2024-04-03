PFG Advisors Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 110,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

BMY opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

