PFG Advisors Has $269,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

PFG Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $123.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

