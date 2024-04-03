PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 2,678.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.00.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

VLTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

