PFG Advisors Takes Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after acquiring an additional 280,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after purchasing an additional 707,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 99,150 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,812,000.

IFRA opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

