Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ (PHAT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 165.31% from the stock’s current price.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $573.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,726,861 shares of company stock valued at $30,202,386. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 33,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 71,711 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More

