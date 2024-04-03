Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 4,328 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

