Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $185.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.78. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $229.02. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.