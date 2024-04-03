Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 532 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $253.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

