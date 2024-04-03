Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,892,000.

Shares of INDA opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

