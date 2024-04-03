Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after buying an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 217.0% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 76.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,171,000 after buying an additional 1,538,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.17.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $148.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

