Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 113,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,875,000 after buying an additional 1,004,889 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $426.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.46 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

