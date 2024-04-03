Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $204.91 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,307,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.4% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $204,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 79,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $157.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.53. The company has a market capitalization of $380.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

