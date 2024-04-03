Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $615,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 89.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,722,000 after purchasing an additional 716,482 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after purchasing an additional 527,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE stock opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average is $105.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

