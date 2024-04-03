Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $545.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $430.03 and a one year high of $565.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

