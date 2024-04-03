Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSPD. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,450,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,026,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,870,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

RSPD stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

