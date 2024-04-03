Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Copart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

