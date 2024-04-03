Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average of $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

