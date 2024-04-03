Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

