Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,301 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

ADM stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

