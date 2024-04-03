Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 380 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 27,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,685,000 after buying an additional 530,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alteryx by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal acquired 9,156 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $440,952.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 118,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,928.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dean Stoecker bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.46 per share, with a total value of $1,661,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal purchased 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $440,952.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,928.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 86,656 shares of company stock worth $4,137,803 in the last ninety days. 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.67 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

