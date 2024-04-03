Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,790 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,572 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,163,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $25,504,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $110.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.89. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $110.33.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

