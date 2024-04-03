Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PPSI. StockNews.com downgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 201.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

