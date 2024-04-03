Piper Sandler Raises Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $360.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

SWAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWAV

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $319.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.67, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.57.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,218,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,218,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $155,284.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,813 shares of company stock worth $28,337,059 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.