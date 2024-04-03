Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,076,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,606,000 after acquiring an additional 196,809 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,749,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,940.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,375,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,433,000 after buying an additional 1,308,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
