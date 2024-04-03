Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Benchmark

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Planet Labs PBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.49.

Read Our Latest Report on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $619.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,671,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,126 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,020,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,940 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.