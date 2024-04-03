Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Update

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BPOPM opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

