PowerFleet’s (PWFL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PowerFleet from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet

Shares of PWFL opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 14,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

