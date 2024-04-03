Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Lifted to Outperform at Hovde Group

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Premier Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $700.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.27. Premier Financial has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $24.87.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $30,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

