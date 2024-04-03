Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $264.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $265.00 to $264.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.50.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $210.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progressive will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

