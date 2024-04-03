Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $130.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $125.58 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,797,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,839,160,000 after acquiring an additional 460,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,567,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

