PTC’s (PTC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.27.

PTC Price Performance

PTC opened at $186.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a 12-month low of $120.62 and a 12-month high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. Research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 84.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

