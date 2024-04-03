PVH (NYSE:PVH) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.86.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. PVH has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.67 and its 200 day moving average is $106.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.77%.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PVH by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in PVH by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in PVH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

