Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oxford Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $3.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.54. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Shares of OXM opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth $38,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

