Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
Q32 Bio Price Performance
Shares of Q32 Bio stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.10. Q32 Bio has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $26.64.
About Q32 Bio
